Weathering the Storm: Kim Stiegler

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Kim Stiegler went to her restaurant, The Place Downtown.

The roof had collapsed during the storm, and while the windows and doors were still standing, Stiegler compared The Place Downtown to an open air venue.

“It was overwhelming and it’s one of those things where you look at it and you don’t even know where to begin,” Stiegler said.

The Place reopened May 1, and Stiegler told News 13’s Michelle Kaufman about the customers who helped her rebuild and why she wanted to reopen quickly.