Weathering the Storm: Kathleen McNulty Mann

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kathleen McNulty Mann teaches theatre at Arnold High School.

She is a native Floridian and stayed for Michael and had moved into a brand new home less than a year before the storm. A year after Michael, that home is just now getting repaired.

“We’re in our home [now], but we won’t be able to be when they actually start doing the work that needs to be done. The only thing that’s happened is a new roof,” McNulty Mann said. “We have quite a bit of tearout and rebuild to do on a brand new home, so that’s difficult.”

Right after the storm, her and her husband walked a mile to her husband’s parent’s home and found them.

“You could just see the sky [from inside the home] and how helpless they were,” McNulty Mann said.

McNulty Mann shared what they did to help them the next day with News 13’s Michelle Kaufman. Watch the video above to see the full story and why she says she needed to be back with her students.