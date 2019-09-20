Weathering the Storm: Justin Taunton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Justin Taunton had to leave his family during Hurricane Michael to work at the Bay County Jail.

“It’s hard, but that’s just part of it,” Taunton said.

He lost his home in the storm, and says the storm let him know how fast you can lose things and while the rebuilding process has been long, he never thought about leaving his hometown of Panama City.

“Thank God again for family, I’ve been living with family and I’m building a home. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Taunton said.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman talked to Taunton about what he, the Bay County Jail and his neighborhood went through as they weathered the storm.