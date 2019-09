PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Joseph Payne thought Hurricane Michael would be “quick and easy.”

After the storm, he felt he needed to help other people and biked 4.5 miles with a flashlight from his house in Lynn Haven to work.

“[I] almost got clipped a couple times by the wires … I was here at 3 a.m. willing to do anything that I needed to do,” Payne said.

Watch the video to learn what Payne did in the days after the storm.