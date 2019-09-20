Weathering the Storm: Jim Hayden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jim Hayden, owner of The Bagel Maker in downtown Panama City, couldn’t get out of his home for two days after Hurricane Michael.

When he was able to leave, he went to each of his employee’s homes to find out if they were alive and what they needed.

“The [store] building is secondary- if it was here, it’s here, if it’s not, it’s not. We didn’t expect to see the building,” Hayden said.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman talked to Hayden about what business has been like for him post-storm and why he calls himself the most fortunate man in the world.