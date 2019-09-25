Weathering the Storm: Jeyna Lynn Gonzales

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School senior Jeyna Lynn Gonzales joined other students to create a play about what they went through during Hurricane Michael. She played herself in that production.

“You’re not a character, you are you and that’s where the challenges come- being able to express yourself and be so open for an audience and being willing to share your story,” Gonzales said. “It’s difficult to do that even in real life so to do that in front of an audience is so impactful and it’s powerful.”

Gonzales also wrote a song about her experience for the play and had the chance to sing it at Arts Alive as well.

