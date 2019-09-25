Weathering the Storm: Jenna Haligas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas says she is excited to see rebuilding and not just cleanup in her city.

“I’m starting to see new construction go up, I’m seeing us tear down things that need to come down so that’s all progress,” Haligas said. “Would I like to be further along? Absolutely, but I’m especially proud of our city manager and the staff has been insane. I just couldn’t believe what they could do to get us up and running.”

Haligas talked to News 13 about her first worry when she returned to Panama City and the sense of community she saw after the storm.

