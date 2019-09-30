Weathering the Storm: Greg Brudnicki

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Greg Brudnicki has lived in Panama City for 50 years and for the past 8 has served as the mayor of the city. He says he didn’t except the level of destruction that Hurricane Michael would bring.

“We always had these [hurricanes], small ones, and they always missed us. This time we got hit … it was very devastating for me, it was very devastating for the public,” he said.

Brudnicki told News 13 after the storm hit, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I mean the trees were just missing, the devastation. The things that were smashed. I rode around with our chief of police and General McQueen that night where we could go in a vehicle,” Brudnicki said. “I asked [McQueen] because I’ve never been to war. I said ‘does this look like a war zone,’ he said ‘it does.'”

Brudnicki says his employees stepped up and residents helped each other post-storm. Even though 150 employees didn’t have somewhere to live, they still came to work. 800,000 hours of volunteered labor came to Panama City to help with recovery.

In the future, Brudnicki believes Panama City will be ready for future storms.

“We’re going to be always better prepared now, and I think we’re not willing to be so flippant about whether or not something is a storm,” he said.

