MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Donald Blood worked at the only post office in Mexico Beach until noon the day of Hurricane Michael.

When he tried to leave, the bridges were closed, leaving him and his family to weather the storm.

“We saw a lot of debris going by and a lot of bad things happening,” Blood said.

His house survived, and Blood returned to work the day after the storm.

Find out more of Blood’s experience in the video above.