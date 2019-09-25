Weathering the Storm: Darren Ruff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Building damage didn’t stop Darren Ruff and his staff from helping injured animals right after Hurricane Michael. Cars lined up in the parking lot hoping Ruff would be able to help.

“All the animals did pretty well, and we didn’t have any major issues,” Ruff said. “It was just hard on the animals because it was so hot … without the air conditioning, every stressful event in an animal’s view is even worse.”

Ruff talked to News 13 about the days right after the storm and how business has been since he reopened.