PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christ Cordon, owner of Cahall’s Deli in Panama City, stayed in town during Hurricane Michael.

“This is our town, okay? You don’t walk away from your town,” Cordon said.

Cordon rebuilt Cahall’s Deli and says it was not just for himself, but for the employees who depend on him.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman sat down with Cordon to find out how he weathered the storm.