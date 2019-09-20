Weathering the Storm: Bryan Taylor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United Way of Northwest Florida’s roof was blown off during Hurricane Michael, but that hasn’t stopped the agency from serving the community.

CEO Bryan Taylor evacuated during the storm and had seen photos and videos of the damage, but seeing it in person brought emotions.

“Nothing really prepares you for the real thing coming back into town seeing all the devastation and the destruction,” Taylor said.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman reports on how they’ve moved forward since the storm and about the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.