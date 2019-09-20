Weathering the Storm: Billy Byrd

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Billy Byrd is a 20 year veteran of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. He went through Hurricane Opal while he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, and worked at the Sheriff’s Office after Hurricane Michael.

When communications failed, Byrd and his fellow deputies had a laminated map laid out so they could cross out areas they’d covered.

“The what ifs and not being able to communicate with my guys, not knowing if they’re okay is what affected me the most,” Byrd said.

News 13’s Michelle Kaufman talked to Byrd about he weathered the storm and what he now does differently on patrol.