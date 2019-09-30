Weathering the Storm: Anthony Kelly

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach Police Chief Anthony Kelly worked until less than an hour before Hurricane Michael hit the city trying to get the residents who stayed to evacuate.

“I had the officers go house to house, door to door identifying all the people who were in town,” Kelly said. “We were issuing permanent markers to write on their persons their names and contact information.”

Kelly says the town is a small community and compared the full time residents to aunts and uncles.

“When you come in and you see their lives strewn throughout the city, it’s heart-wrenching,” Kelly said. “I have a couple officers that literally know every resident, every child, every dog, every cat.”

While some officers and Kelly himself lost everything, they continued to work.

