Weathering the Storm: Angela Bradley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Angela Bradley, Bay County Transit Administrator, was called in to help prepare for Hurricane Michael’s landfall.

“I went and grabbed a bag, didn’t even grab a book, mattress, or pillow but grabbed a bag thinking this is like every other storm, we’ll be in and out,” Bradley said. “I was wrong.”

At the Emergency Operations Center, Bradley helped dispatch calls and drivers drove people to shelters.

This wasn’t Bradley’s first Category 5 storm, either. When she was 18, Bradley lived through Hurricane Andrew while at Homestead Air Force Base.

“When we finally did get everybody that we could get to where they needed to be safely, I finally tried to lay down for couple of hours because I knew it was going to be a few days before we slept,” Bradley said. “The last thing I texted my dad was ‘this is going to be really bad, this is Andrew all over again.'”

Bradley says her mindset was different after Michael than it was after Andrew.

“When you’re older you think of different things so it was shocking, it was heartbreaking, it was devastating, it was scary, what’s going to happen next?” Bradley said.