Mexico Beach dune renourishment project underway

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As Mexico Beach continues on its path back to normalcy, dune and beach renourishment is a huge part of that process. The city began their inlet sands bypassing project on Monday.

The Mexico Beach re-nourishment effort is part of a state awarded grant and was originally planned for 2018 before Hurricane Michael devastated the area.

“The beach project will consist of taking sand we have dredged or pumped out of the canal system, place it on the beach, and utilize that sand in trucks and we’ll truck it down to where the state has deemed a critically eroded area,” said President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council, Kimberly Shoaf.

Right near Sunset Park, huge piles of sand are ready to be spread out to a mile-long stretch along highway 98.

“That is essentially from 27th Street to the 9th Street Canal. So it encompasses where the Driftwood Inn will be rebuilt, the El Governor Motel, and all of those properties of the curvature of the shoreline in Mexico Beach,” said Shoaf.

Visually it will lengthen the beach and provide a better location for nesting shorebirds and sea turtles.

“Any time you renourish a beach, you help the wildlife to continue to grow and prosper. You help visitors to be able to enjoy the beach and you also help those upland homeowners by giving them a protective barrier from future storms,” said Shoaf.

The project is being paid for by the state, the Bay County TDC, and the Mexico Beach Community Development Council. It will cost just over $600,000 and is projected to be complete within a month.