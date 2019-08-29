Study ranks Panama City third highest in rental cost increases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Housing after Hurricane Michael continues to be one of the largest issues plaguing the Panhandle and confirms what many of us already knew, putting Panama City in the top five college towns experiencing rent increases.

Zumper is the largest private residential real estate platform in the United States. Their latest study puts Gulf Coast State College at number three with an over fifteen percent rent increase from last year, with the average cost for a one bedroom apartment climbing to $825 a month. Number one on the list, the University of Florida in Gainesville.

You can read the full study here.