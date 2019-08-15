Rep. Neal Dunn petitions for F-22 training to remain at Tyndall AFB

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBB) — Representative Neal Dunn is petitioning for Tyndall Air Force Base to remain the training facility for F-22 fighters going forward.

In a letter addressed to Acting Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan, Congressman Dunn expressed his concern for the F-22 training unit currently stationed at Eglin Air Force Base. Currently, some members of the unit are commuting four hours round trip as the “Schoolhouse” with simulators and faculty remain at Tyndall, while the aircraft are flying out of Eglin. According to Rep. Dunn, Tyndall is capable of servicing the mission and training full time at Tyndall would alleviate a burden on service members.

You can read the full letter below.