Rep. Neal Dunn introduces legislation to streamline federal aid for natural disasters

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — In an effort to expedite federal action for future natural disasters, Florida’s District 2 Representative Neal Dunn has introduced legislation that would streamline the aid process.

The ‘Streamlining The Official Response and Monetary Aid for Disasters Act,” or STORM Aid for Disasters Act, if passed, would require federal agencies to submit two reports to both Congress and the Office of Management of Budget following a presidential declaration of a major disaster.

The first report would be due no later than 30 days after the presidential declaration with descriptions of damage, initial cost estimates, and the effects on the agency if additional resources are not received.

A second report would be due no later than 60 days after the declaration with any updates to the initial report.

The STORM Aid for Disasters Act would also speed up consideration of supplemental disaster funding, allowing a member of Congress to bring a supplemental appropriations bill to an immediate vote on the House floor if no action is taken within 90 days of a disaster declaration.