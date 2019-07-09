Panama City PPDR deadline Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The registration deadline for the Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program is Wednesday.

The City of Panama City and FEMA launced the program in February to assist private property owners in clearing Hurricane Michael-related debris.

The city says that participating in the programs grants the city’s debris removal contractors entrance to their residential property to inspect and remove disaster-generated debris.

If you would like to participate, you must be the legal owner of a residential property within Panama City and submit a completed application by July 10th, 2019 that includes the following:

Signed right-of-entry form, which must also be notorized;

Copy of a valid Florida ID or driver’s license;

Insurance policy, including declaration page and settlement statements, if available; and

Documentation of any additional benefits already received including, but not limited to, insurance proceeds, Small Business Administration, or FEMA Individual Assistance.

Renters and lessees may also be eligible if the renter and property owner complete an application and provide all necessary documents.

For more requirements and a list of locations where applications can be submitted in person, click here.

If you have questions, the PPDR Hotline is availabe from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at

(850) 443-2792.