Mexico Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Michael one year later

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of Mexico Beach residents gathered together Thursday to recognize how far they’ve come in the last year.

The event entitled ‘One Year Later’ included free food, live music, t-shirt and was just time for residents to reflect on what they’ve been through since Hurricane Michael.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and County Commissioner Robert Carroll were just a few of the speakers who addressed the crowd.

Mayor Al Cathey says he knew the event would draw a good crowd because he knows how great the residents are.

“I didn’t have any idea that a year ago today on the anniversary we would see this but, I said it on the stage, I’ll say it again, I’m not surprised. The heart of this community is real and it’s obvious by what you see,” Cathey said.

Residents also were able to make donations to help rebuild Sunset Park.

