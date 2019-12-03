Northwest Florida getting $287 million for Michael expenses

This photo shows devastation from Hurricane Michael in this aerial photo over Mexico Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Blocks and blocks of homes were demolished, reduced to piles of splintered lumber or mere concrete slabs, by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and President Donald Trump have allocated Northwest Florida an additional $287 million in hurricane recovery dollars.

The funds, provided through a HUD block grant program, will address seriously damaged housing, businesses and infrastructure from disasters that occurred since 2017. Northwest Florida has received $735 million to-date for Hurricane Michael expenses.

Hurricane Irma-impacted areas are also receiving an additional $38.6 million for a total of $1.36 billion to-date.

“On behalf of our entire state, I thank President Trump and Secretary Carson for announcing an additional $326 million in funds to areas impacted by both Hurricanes Michael and Irma,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Thanks to the continued commitment from President Trump and his administration, we have secured more than $735 million in hurricane recovery dollars for Northwest Florida alone, which is critical to our ongoing recovery efforts in the region. These funds will address housing and infrastructure needs so our communities may continue to rebuild and emerge stronger than ever before.”

“On behalf of the communities devastated by Hurricane Michael and our agency, I would like to thank the President and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the additional $287 million coming to restore Florida’s Panhandle,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson. “Our team has already begun working with communities throughout the Florida Panhandle to document and thoroughly understand their continued unmet needs after Hurricane Michael. Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we will help these communities rebuild stronger and more resilient.”

“We are grateful to the President and Governor for their continued commitment to Northwest Florida, as well as areas impacted by Hurricane Irma,” said Florida’s Chief Resilience Officer Julia Nesheiwat. “This investment into Florida’s Panhandle will go a long way toward rebuilding communities stronger and more resilient than before and restoring hope for the hardworking people impacted by Hurricane Michael’s devastation.”