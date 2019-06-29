NAACP hosts entrepreneur workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A local group is helping small business owners or aspiring business owners start off on the right foot.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) branch of Bay County held an entrepreneur workshop Saturday afternoon.

Held at the A.D. Harris Learning Village, the group heard from four different speakers. They were able to ask questions and learn different ways to better prepare themselves to run or expand their business.

The four groups involved were Wells Fargo Bank, Community Enterprise Investment Inc, Rebuild Bay County Inc, and the Small Business Administration.

Organizers say local businesses are a big part in helping rebuild the area…And the better equipped they are, the faster Bay County can recover.

“This is an opportunity that they might be able to get in to and get resources, funding and so forth, to start a business to take advantage of what’s going on in the economy,” said organizer of the event, Robert Waddell.

Waddell says they hope to hold more events like this in the future.

If you missed out on the event, you can reach out to the NAACP for more information. See how to contact the organization here.