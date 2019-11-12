Money sought for Hurricane Michael projects

Hurricane Michael
Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida_1539280894021-873774424

A boat sits amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(The News Service of Florida) — Rep. Jason Shoaf, a Port St. Joe Republican whose district sustained major damage in last year’s Hurricane Michael, is seeking at least $30 million in a series of appropriations bills to continue recovery from the Category 5 storm.

The proposals, filed Friday, will be considered as lawmakers put together a budget during the 2020 legislative session, which begins Jan. 14.

Among Shoaf’s requests are $2.3 million to replace Blountstown’s damaged police station (HB 2963); $1.5 million for a new emergency operations center in Franklin County (HB 2977); $700,000 for generators at the Liberty County courthouse, jail, clerk’s office, sheriff’s office, ambulance station and civic center (HB 2979); $780,570 to revamp the fire station in Bristol (HB 2985); and $24.2 million to build classrooms and other school facilities in Calhoun County (HB 2987).

During the 2019 session, lawmakers directed $220 million toward recovery efforts from Michael, of which $115 million was for affordable housing. Panhandle-area lawmakers had sought more than three times that amount. The state had spent about $1.6 billion from emergency funding after the storm hit.

As of Tuesday morning, House members across the state had requested funding for nearly 500 separate local projects and programs to be included in the fiscal 2020-2021 budget, with a combined proposed cost of $643 million. Most will not make it into the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Grand Lagoon Plein Air Festival comes to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Lagoon Plein Air Festival comes to PCB"

Horse whispering strengthens bond with horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse whispering strengthens bond with horses"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

PC Songwriter Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Songwriter Festival"

Masonic Lodge 369 Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masonic Lodge 369 Golf Tournament"

101 year old vet honored in Okaloosa Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "101 year old vet honored in Okaloosa Co."
More Local News