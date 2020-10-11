CFO Jimmy Patronis acknowledges recovery on Hurricane Michael Anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Two years ago Saturday, Hurricane Michael took its course and left utter destruction on the Panhandle.

News 13 caught up with Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, who is also an area resident.

When asked about how he thinks the area is doing in terms of recovery, Patronis acknowledged that with the type of damage a category five storm causes, the pain is still raw and certain areas of the city do not look the same.

Patronis also said that because of the area’s smaller population, he understands why some feel the area was forgotten after the storm, and he encourages storm victims to stay strong during recovery.

“It’s incumbent on us to continue advocating and charging, but I think it’s important when the sitting President flys Air Force One into Tyndall Air Force Base and makes a commitment to get it rebuilt, I think those types of commitments show the people that matter know we took a hit,” Patronis said.

Patronis said that his office continues to fight and advocate for the needs of area residents in his role.