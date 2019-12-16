Lynn Haven United Methodist lays down a foundation of scripture

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Over a year after Hurricane Michael, its destructive scars can still be felt throughout our community. One local church still working to recover is basing the foundation of its rebuilding efforts on scripture, literally.

Members of the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church visited their Fusion Campus on Sunday to see how construction is going and got the chance to write bible verses on the floor.

The church’s two campuses were both destroyed in the storm and they currently hold their service at Bay Haven Academy.

Lead Pastor Craig Carter said that no matter where they worship, he’s learned the real foundation of the church is its people, “One of the things we’ve learned over the last 14 months or so, is that the church is a lot more than a building, that we can do all the things God called us to do without a permanent home.”

“One thing we want to say is that this building, even after it’s restored isn’t our church. Our church is the body of believers that make up the Lynn Haven United Methodist Church and we simply see this location as a place to launch our ministries into the community,” he added.

After all the members put down their favorite scriptures, the congregation prayed over the building.

Pastor Carter said they have about another year of construction on the Fusion campus and it could be years before they’re back on their other campus.