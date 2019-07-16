Lynn Haven Hurricane Michael relief fund begins new fundraiser

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly after Hurricane Michael, city officials created the Lynn Haven Hurricane Michael trust fund to provide cash grants to families who apply.

The city began a new fundraiser to continue helping more residents on Sunday.

“We started another fundraiser, and we have already raised over $5,000, which will benefit five families,” Anderson said. “We have at this point, accumulated over $170,000, and all of that has been given out to families except for this last bit we haven’t collected yet.”

The trust fund can also be allocated to other areas, and if it receives enough money, Lynn Haven officials could use it to help nearby incorporated areas.

Anderson said the goal of the committee that reviews the applications is to fill the needs of every application received, but will continue to give the thousand-dollar grants based on need.