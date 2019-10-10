Local church shares Hurricane Michael stories in upcoming book

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church are commemorating the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by publishing a book.

The printed piece, entitled ‘We Survived’ will feature sermons of Pastor Jesse Nelson, testimonies from members and other encouraging words.

The book will go on presale October 10 and costs $9.99.

It will be released in early November and then available on Amazon. However, the cost increases to $14.99.

The church will also host a book signing on November 3 at the church at 2:30 p.m.

To order your book today, click here. Proceeds will be donated to ongoing recovery efforts.

You can see a preview of the stories those members shared in the video above.