Scholar Athlete of the Week-Mykail Westerfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Mykail Westerfield. The baseball team’s starting catcher has a 3.5 GPA and was a team captain.

“His work ethic on the field is second to none,” said Rutherford baseball head coach, Jamie Bukowski.

Westerfield and the Rams were off to a 4-1 start before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It was sad to see it go, I was really looking forward to the season,” Westerfield said.

The senior was hoping to show how his hard work has made him improve in his final season with the Rams.

“I was looking forward to putting up some really good stats and getting colleges to look at me, get some offers,” Westerfield said.

Westerfield plans to attend Gulf Coast in the fall and said he would love to play for the Commodores. Coach Bukowski said Westerfield has what it takes to play somewhere at the college level.

“You’re expected to just do the work and go above and beyond and I think he’s one of those players that any college coach wouldn’t have to worry about at all,” Bukowski.