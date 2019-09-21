Hurricane Michael response groups receive donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Justice Association presented $22,000 in donations Friday to two Hurricane Michael response organizations.

Habitat for Humanity and Rebuild Bay County joined attorneys Larry Perry and R. Waylon Thompson inside the Bay County Courthouse to receive the checks.

“Hopefully in the future, we have more check presentations, not only from the Florida Justice Association but also from other charitable organizations that have reached out to our firm,” Perry said.

Thompson says many attorneys reached out to them and just wanted to find a way to help.

“It’s part of who we are and that’s part of being a good citizen and a member of our community,” Thompson said.

Donna Pilson was on hand to receive the donation on behalf of Rebuild Bay County, a non-profit organization helping those who either don’t have insurance or under-insured residents recover from the storm.

“All of the donations go toward either our operations and helping get our operations set up and also for direct client support. We are pushing funds to some of our partner organizations to make sure all of our projects can be completed,” Pilson said.

Pilson said they also man the Community Recovery Center at the Bay County Library. They are there Monday through Friday during work hours.

Executive director, Lance Rettig met with the attorneys to receive the donation for Habitat for Humanity.

“This money from the Florida Justice Association will help us in what we’re doing. We’re doing both repairs for people impacted by the hurricane and we’re building new homes as well. To give you an idea, at least two full repairs can be done with this amount,” Rettig said.

The money came from multiple individuals who are part of the Florida Justice Association.