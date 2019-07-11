How to report possible price gouging in the area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s no secret prices on rent, gas and other things have increased since Hurricane Michael. Attorney General Ashley Moody says her office is committed to cut down on those who are trying to take advantage of others.

“Price gouging in a state of emergency is not only immoral but it’s illegal,” said Moody.

Moody says her office is aware of the issues of possible price gouging in our area but it’s not as easy to stop as some may think. “One of the things that’s difficult is investigating, hearing about or people talking about something without having a specific complaint or the details that would correlate with that. acquiring evidence that we need to go after people sometimes is difficult and when we don’t have full information, it’s very hard.”

She says when it comes to housing, her office doesn’t have tangible evidence. “We haven’t had a lot of complaints specifically to rental units. We keep asking people to provide that to us and the information so that we can investigate it.”

In May, her office launched an app called ‘No Scam’ and gives anyone to report price gouging. She says it’s already been downloaded over 1,000 times and is critical in opening an investigation.

“We need the specific complaint We need to know the price someone is alleging is gouging too high and we can help determine that with them and so as long as they can provide the information to us, we can use our legal expertise and determine whether or not it meets the statutory definition of price gouging,” said Moody.

You can also report possible price gouging by calling 1-866-9 NO SCAM (667-226).