House passes Defense Authorization Act, includes $1.5 billion for Tyndall AFB

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — The House of Representatives took a major step on Wednesday in the effort to provide billions of dollars in emergency funding for military installations damaged by natural disasters, including Tyndall Air Force Base.

The House passed the 2020 Defense Authorization Act in a 377-to-48 vote. The bipartisan legislation is the military’s annual policy bill that authorizes funding levels for our nations national security and defense programs.

Rep. Neal Dunn of Panama City says this year’s act includes a 3.1 percent pay raise for troops and authorizes $1.5 billion to help the recovery effort at Tyndall.

The legislation still has to go to a vote in the Senate, but if approved there would include the repeal of the military’s “widow tax” and authorize the creation of Space Force.