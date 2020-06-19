Health department releases local survey post Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Results are in from a door-to-door survey that was conducted in Bay and Gulf County by the Florida Department of Health — they indicate over 43 percent of residents evacuated before the storm made landfall.

However, 39.0 percent of those who said they evacuated, said they went to friends or family nearby, 27.2 percent said they went to friends or families elsewhere, and 5.3 percent said they sought shelter elsewhere.

The poll included a total of 48 questions that focused on the impacts a household experienced as a result of the hurricane. Those questions included the following: structural and economic losses, injury and illness, and healthcare access.

In Bay County, 152 interviews were conducted and in Gulf County, 26 interviews were conducted.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s press release:

43.36 percent evacuated their home before the storm hit

13.72 percent evacuated after

41.51 did not evacuate

However, of those 43 percent who said they evacuated, 39 percent of them said they evacuated to a friend or family’s home nearby.

Of those who stayed, 24.25 percent of them said they didn’t need to leave, 17.98 percent said they didn’t have time to leave, 10.45 percent said they stayed home with pets, and 6.55 percent said they were afraid of theft.

In the subject of post-hurricane repairs and damage: 27.07 percent said their home has been completely repaired, 54.69 percent said it’s been somewhat repaired, 1.87 percent said it’s not been repaired at all.

80.54 percent of those questioned said they were not injured during or after the storm, 1.62 percent said they were injured during the storm, and 16.82 percent said they were injured during storm cleanup.

The Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) was conducted in Bay County from October 22 to 24, 2019, and in Gulf County from November 5 to 7, 2019 as part of the hurricane season that included direct impacts by Hurricane Michael and Tropical Storms Alberto and Gordon.

For the full list of questions and results, download the chart below