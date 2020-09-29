Florida to get $22 million for Hurricane Michael road and bridge repair

PANAMA CITY, FL – OCTOBER 10: A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will provide $574 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” Chao said in a news release.

The money included $22 million for Florida for Hurricane Michael repairs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s ER program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

Some of the reimbursements include:

More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires.

More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019.

More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020.

More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020.

More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Since January 2017, the federal government has provided nearly $4.9 billion in ER program funds to repair roads and bridges.