Florida DEO opening applications for Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program

(WMBB) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is opening up Rebuild Florida applications for homeowners affected by Hurricane Michael.

The program has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by the storm. Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild, or replacement of homes damaged by the category five storm.

Applications will be offered through mobile pop-up centers in several counties during this week.

March 16, 2021 – Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

March 17, 2021 – Wakulla County – Wakulla County Library – 4330 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32326 – 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST

March 18, 2021 – Wakulla County – Wakulla County Library – 4330 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32326 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. EST

March 19, 2021 – Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST

March 20, 2021 – Bay County – Bear Creek/Youngstown Fire Dept – 11771 Highway 231 Youngstown, FL 32466 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

Assistance will be prioritized by low and moderate-income (LMI) households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.

Homeowners may complete an application for assistance through the Rebuild Florida mobile app, online by visiting RebuildFlorida.gov, in person at a Rebuild Florida Center, or at one of the mobile pop-up locations.