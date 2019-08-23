Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to host mental health roundtable for Bay District Students

Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s estimated that more than a third of Bay District students are struggling with some form of depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder since Hurricane Michael, which is why Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis will be hosting a mental health roundtable discussion.

The event will be held Monday, August 26th at Bay High School with community leaders and mental health experts to address these issues.

Mental Health Roundtable Event:

Located at the Bay High School cafeteria, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
1200 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

