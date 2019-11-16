FEMA approves $4.4 million for the Florida Department of Agriculture for Hurricane Michael relief

Hurricane Michael

(WMBB) — FEMA has announced that more money will come to the Panhandle to help with Hurricane Michael recovery. This time the funds are going to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

FEMA has approved $4,432,729 to reimburse the department for the cost of emergency protective measures after the storm, such as assisting with search and rescue, providing supplies and commodities for the emergency operations center and supporting veterinary services.

This is an expedited project, which is awarded at 50 percent of eligible costs incurred. The remaining 50 percent of the grant is awarded once applicants provide all supporting documentation for the project. The total project cost is nearly $8.9 million.

