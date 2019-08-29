FEMA announces additional $8 million in reimbursements for the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA announcing today approval of over $6 million in reimbursement to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The money is to help with the costs of emergency protective measures following Hurricane Michael. The grant comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Florida’s Department of Emergency Management has implemented new procedures designed to ensure the funding is provided to local communities as soon as possible.

FEMA also announcing $1.5 million to assist Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative for management costs. This grant also from the Public Assistance Program.