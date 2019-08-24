FEMA announces $6 million in reimbursements for the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA announcing Friday they are reimbursing over $6 million to the Panhandle for Hurricane Michael related costs.

$5.2 million will be coming to the City of Callaway as reimbursement for debris removal and an additional $1 million will go to the City of Mexico Beach as reimbursement for repairs to the MX-1 Master Wastewater Lift Station.

Upon hearing the news, Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement, “I am encouraged by FEMA’s continued commitment to aiding our communities in Northwest Florida. These funds are much needed as the area continues in its recovery from the tragic destruction hurricane michael left in its wake.”