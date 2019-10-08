Hurricane Michael anniversary events

PANAMA CITY, FL – OCTOBER 11: Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a […]

(WMBB) — Several cities and organizations across the Panhandle are hosting special events this week to mark the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. All events are taking place October 10 unless otherwise noted.

Bay County:

1) First Baptist Church of Southport is having a remembrance service October 9 at 6 p.m.

2) Southport Elementary is hosting “Survive 2 Thrive, a Southport Survival Celebration” at 7:45 a.m. As part of the event, students will sing a song, “More than Survivors,” written by their music teacher.

3) Lynn Haven Elementary School is hosting a Hurricane Heroes ceremony at 8 a.m.

4) Dawson and ReTree PC will give away 500 trees from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Harvey Dee Mathis Park, located at 3399 Florida Avenue. There is a limit of two trees per household, and you are asked to bring a water or electric bill for Panama City or surrounding towns.

5) Bay High School is holding a remembrance day with a tree planting, ribbon cutting, video tribute and more. The event begins at 10 a.m.

6) The City of Lynn Haven will have activities, speakers, and more from 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park for a Day of Commemorating and Celebrating. More details are available here.

7) Trinity Lutheran Church will hold two services to commemorate the one year anniversary of the storm. The services will be at noon and 6:30 p.m.

8) Rebuild Bay County Inc is hosting A Night To Unite at Tommy Oliver Stadium from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, activities and food from Mercy Chefs.

9) Mexico Beach will host “One Year Later” to reflect and remember the past year. The event will feature special guest speakers, free food and beverages and live music. It will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Mexico Beach Shopping Center located at 102 US-98.

10) WonderWorks Panama City Beach will offer $10 admission for residents of Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson Counties. The promotion runs from October 10-31.

11) “Stronger Together- Celebrating the Power of Community” will take place October 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and feature free food, family activities and prize raffles. The event is happening in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street. There will also be a tree giveaway for the first 400 people. More information is available here.

12) The Panama City Survivor’s Jam concert will take place October 12 from 4-10 p.m. at the natural amphitheater behind McKenzie Park. The free event will feature live music and food and merchandise vendors.

Jackson County:

The Spirit of Jackson event will take place at Citizens Lodge Park in Marianna from 4-8 p.m. There will be live music, hay rides, Hometown Heroes awards and more. More details are available here.

The City of Marianna is hosting a Community Appreciation Event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Madison Park. Free food and door prizes will be available.

Gulf County:

“Stronger than the Storm” will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Central Time on October 12 at Beacon Hill Memorial Park. There will be free food, a magic show, local music and more. At sunset, there will be a candlelight moment of silence.

Rise Up will take place from 3-6 p.m. Central Time at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse. There will be free music and food. More details are available here.