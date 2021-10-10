Evening Weather Forecast 10-10-21

Mostly sunny skies are set to grace us through the rest of the workweek, with only a 10-20% chance that we’ll squeeze out just a few coastal showers within that time frame. A cold front approaches next weekend, with potentially cooler temperatures to be expected next Sunday. A bit of rainfall should roll through as well.

On the 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Michael, we take a look back at the devastation and irreversible change that the storm left on this area. thankfully the tropics remain quiet in the Gulf this week, and the few areas of interest that are out there, are expected to make little if any land interaction.