Crews prepared to demolish Panama City apartment complex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Housing Authority is excited to rebuild the Massalina Memorial Homes Complex that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

Crews have begun prepping the building and getting ready to completely demolish it.

Operation manager, Kim Yates, said the rebuild will consist of 120 units and construction is expected to take at least a year.

More than 50 percent of Panama City Housing Authority’s apartment units were destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

Almost all the units at the Massalina Memorial Homes Community were a total loss.