BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More money is coming to help the city of Callaway in their recovery efforts.

Governor Ron DeSantis announcing Thurday on Twitter that the Florida Division of Emergency Management is paying out more than $6.8 million to help with Hurricane Michael recovery.

Great news! Today @FLSERT paid out more than $6.8 million to the City of Callaway for Hurricane Michael recovery. We won’t stop fighting to help Northwest Florida recover from Hurricane Michael until every community has rebuilt stronger than before. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 31, 2019

In the tweet the Governor says, “We won’t stop fighting to help Northwest Florida recover from Hurricane Michael until every community has rebuilt stronger than before.”