$4.1 million recovered for policyholders during CFO Insurance Villages

Hurricane Michael

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has held several insurance villages since August and on Friday he announced how much it’s paid off.

Patronis says $4.1 million in insurance claim checks have been issued for nearly 750 residents affected by Hurricane Michael. In total, the Chief Financial Officer has hosted 7 insurance villages since the storm made landfall last year.

If you are still having issues with insurance claims, you can call the Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO for free assistance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Northwest Florida Regional Airport receives $3.5 million grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwest Florida Regional Airport receives $3.5 million grant"

Deputy rallies community in Operation ThankFULL

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy rallies community in Operation ThankFULL"

Baker beats Vernon to advance to state semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baker beats Vernon to advance to state semifinals"

Panama City played a role in federal indictment investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City played a role in federal indictment investigation"

Lynn Haven responds to easement concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven responds to easement concerns"

Toy drive renamed for late Bay High alum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy drive renamed for late Bay High alum"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.