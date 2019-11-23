$4.1 million recovered for policyholders during CFO Insurance Villages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has held several insurance villages since August and on Friday he announced how much it’s paid off.

Patronis says $4.1 million in insurance claim checks have been issued for nearly 750 residents affected by Hurricane Michael. In total, the Chief Financial Officer has hosted 7 insurance villages since the storm made landfall last year.

If you are still having issues with insurance claims, you can call the Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO for free assistance.