1/3 of Gulf Power’s Panama City lineworkers are still displaced on Lineworker Appreciation Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last October, the Panhandle learned just how important lineworkers are.

They helped turn the lights back on when we were going through our darkest days, even when they were going through the same hardships.

According to Gulf Power, a third of their 18 Panama City lineworkers are still displaced, along with several others at Gulf Power’s Panama City Beach office. In addition, two-thirds of the lineworkers’ supervisors are either displaced or have extensive damage to their homes.

So, on Lineworker Appreciation Day, we stop and thank all the people who never stopped working and helped home feel like home again when we thought it never would.