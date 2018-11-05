Hurricane Michael: WOW!

Tpdwkouaa via Wikimedia Commons

Panama City, Fl. - WOW Internet, Cable & Phone is working to accelerate the rebuilding of a state-of-the-art network to replace the network lost to Hurricane Michael. The company expects to restore services for most homes and businesses in Bay County by the end of the month.

WOW technicians and engineers are continuing to work around the clock to build its fiber and coaxial network from the ground up, in order to bring service back to all remaining communities affected by Hurricane Michael. Several hundred technicians are currently hard at work, and company continues to bring in additional technicians from surrounding communities to accelerate the restoration process.

“Significant planning ahead of the storm kept our headend running and ensured we had fuel, vehicles and personnel ready at a moment’s notice,” according to Ed Sesi, vice president of operations for WOW. “But I don’t think anyone could have fully prepared for the severe impact of this unprecedented and deadly storm. Thankfully all WOW employees were safe and employees from nearby staging areas were able to mobilize quickly to start rebuilding the network.”

WOW recently announced full restoration of service to Panama Beach and Inlet Beach and expects to bring additional customers back online each day in the communities east of Hathaway Bridge between now and the end of November when most customers are expected to be up and operational.

Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW said the company is committed to supporting residents of Panama City and surrounding communities as they continue to recover. “We’re proud of the resiliency shown by the WOW team, some of whom have lost their homes, as they work diligently to ensure all WOW customers have access to reliable phone, cable and Internet services that we know play a critical role in their professional and personal lives. We continue to stand in support of this community and the WOW employees who have put their hearts and souls into the recovery effort for our customers.”

WOW has continued to suspend billing and late fee notices to customers who are without services. Customers will not be billed until their service is restored.

The best way for customers to contact WOW for more information, or to report an outage, is to visit www.wowway.com/hurricane or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY for recorded real-time updates. The company is also providing updates on Twitter and Facebook.

WOW is one of the nation’s leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers, providing service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.