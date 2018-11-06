Hurricane Michael: Washington County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Washington County Sheriff's Office photo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) - Here is the latest information on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in Washington County:

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Scheduled in Washington County, Florida. -Due to a surge in the mosquito population as a result of Hurricane Michael, aerial spraying is scheduled from dusk to dawn; approximately 7:00 pm until 4:00am, on November 6, 2018.

Depending on weather conditions, it may be necessary to spray on Wednesday, November 7 from dusk to dawn as well. The decision for aerial spraying was made with the advisement of County health officials and in direct response to citizens’ recent requests. At this time, there have been no reported or confirmed mosquito-borne diseases in Washington County.

Should you have questions about the aerial spraying, please contact the Washington County Environmental Health Office at 850-845-5101.



Division of Forestry Burn Authorizations- For authorization to burn any type of debris in Washington County, please contact the Division of Forestry office in Bonifay at 850-373-1801.



Water for Livestock – Call 850-597-3913 between 7AM-4PM to request water for livestock or animals in critical need. This water is not for human consumption, it is for animals only.

Supply Points of Distribution (PODs) – The following locations are distributing water, MREs (meals ready to eat) and misc. supplies:

 Ebro Town Hall- 6629 Dog Track Rd., Ebro, FL Monday- Friday 9 AM – 3 PM Saturday 9 AM – 12 PM  Vernon Community Center- 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr., Vernon, FL Monday- Friday 9 AM - 3 PM Saturday 9 AM – 12 PM

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set up at the Washington County Ag Center 7 days a week from 8 AM – 7 PM. You can find information about FEMA programs, other disaster assistance programs, apply for federal disaster assistance, and ask questions related to your case.

FEMA Assistance - Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download app from FEMA.gov.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance - The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program provides unemployment benefits to those unemployed as a direct result of presidentially declared major disasters. Call 877- 872-5627 or visit www.benefits.gov.



DSNAP- Disaster SNAP Food Assistance Program will be available to Washington County Residents in November. The pre-registration window is November 8-18. You can apply over the phone beginning November 10-13 and in person beginning November 14-18. For more information please visit www.dcf.state.fl.us/programs/access/dsnap or call 850-717-4450.

Need a Volunteer, Want to Volunteer or Want to Donate?

Please do not self-deploy to volunteer and or collect donations without knowing what is needed, where it is needed or having a plan to store and distribute. If you have previously spoke with Joan Brown about needing assistance or offering services, your information has been sent to the current volunteer and donation manager. Contact Karen Mashburn, volunteer and donation manager, 850-849-5768 to:

• Volunteer to assist the people of Washington County (or register at www.volunteerflorida.org)

• To request volunteers to tarp your roof, remove trees, or other manpower need

• To make a donation of baby products and cleaning supplies.

Texas Baptist Men- To request assistance for tree removals and temporary roof repairs please call 850-

326-2326 or e-mail tbmcp2@gmail.com

Crisis Clean Up- For more information please call 1-800-451-1954 or visit www.crisiscleanup.org

Price Gouging - Report price gouging to 866-966-7226 or http://myfloridalegal.com.

Debris Pickup – For questions regarding debris pickup, call 850-703-3414 between 8AM and 4PM

DO NOT PLACE DEBRIS IN PLASTIC BAGS.

• Crews have begun pickup in a central location and systematically move throughout the county.

• Debris pickup includes all municipalities within the county.

• Once the crews make one complete pass, additional passes will be made to pick up extra debris.

• Residents will be notified when crews make a final pass.

• Crews will begin picking up vegetative debris only. Please cut logs less than 8 feet long.

• Vegetative debris cannot be mixed with treated lumber, fencing, construction or demolition debris.

• Debris should be stacked on right-of-way where crews can easily access.

• Do not stack debris under power lines, low-hanging limbs, near mailboxes, fire hydrants, water meters, etc.

• Crews are NOT ALLOWED to go on to private property to remove debris.

• Pickup will be from dusk to dawn and vehicles will be placarded with the Crowder Gulf logo.

Waste Management –Set any extra trash in bags by the street away from debris and utilities.

Housing Assistance - Emergency housing funds are available with the Washington County SHIP program for those who meet for income requirements. Call Romina Valerio, 850-332-7976, ext. 226 or Romina.valerio@wfrpc.org.

US Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof- For more information, visit www.usace.army.mil or call 1-888-766-3258.

Documenting Damage – Photograph storm damage to your home before making temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Keep all documents and receipts for insurance or FEMA assistance claim.

General tips for hiring contractors include:

• Get a written estimate.

• Check references.

• Ask for proof of insurance.

• Use only licensed contractors.

• Insist on a written contract.

• Get guarantees in writing

• Obtain a local building permit, if required.

• Make final payments after work is completed.

• Pay by check