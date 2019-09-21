Hurricane Michael response groups receive donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Justice Association presented $22,000 in donations Friday to two Hurricane Michael response organizations.

Habitat for Humanity and Rebuild Bay County joined attorneys Larry Perry and R. Waylon Thompson inside the Bay County Courthouse to receive the checks.

“Hopefully in the future we have more check presentations, not only from the Florida Justice Association, but also from other charitable organizations that have reached out to our firm,” Perry said.

The money came from multiple individuals who are part of the Florida Justice Association.