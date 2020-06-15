Hurricane Michael recovery is slow 20 months later

It’s been 20 months since Hurricane Michael devastated our community, and residents are still dealing with the aftermath.

Virginia Caesar, of Panama City, is one of them. Caesar said she let her home insurance expire in September of 2018. Little did she know that one month later, she would lose everything.

“We spent the night with my son, because he told us to get out because he didn’t know how bad it was going to be,” Caesar said. “We didn’t bother to come back and see about the house because I figure it was demolished or whatever.”

“When we did come back, you know, the tree was on it and we couldn’t come here; we didn’t come here,” she added.

Shortly after the hurricane, Caesar’s husband passed away. She had been staying with her daughter in Maryland until June 3.

Caesar moved back into her house at the beginning of June after it was rebuilt by Hope Panhandle and St. Bernard Parish. Hope Panhandle + SBP is a volunteer organization, partnering with Habitat for Humanity, that just built 11 homes in the Bay County area since Hurricane Michael and placed four families back in their homes this month.

“Oh God, I was just so glad to get back in it,” she said.

But many with damaged homes weren’t given the same opportunity as Caesar.

Government data shows that Bay County residents alone filed 88,830 insurance claims, leaving approximately 48,000 people who either did not file a claim or were uninsured.

As of July 2019, 8,948 claims in Bay County were closed unpaid and 15,139 remain open. News 13 also reported that more than 200 families still reside in FEMA trailers after Hurricane Michael destroyed their homes.

Caesar says she is grateful to be able to get back into the house that has been her home for 20 years and that despite the hurricane devastation she has never thought of leaving Panama City.

“I have five kids,” she said. “They all grew up here.”