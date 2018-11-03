Hurricane Michael latest Update from the Bay County EOC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - ESSENTIAL INFORMATION

· The Bay County Medical Examiner is reporting 21 casualties in Bay County.

· The 211 Citizen Hotline continues to receive non-emergency calls. For out-of-state callers, please dial (850) 248-6099.

Visit www.safeandwell.org to connect with friends and family. The website can also be used to search for loved ones.

· A curfew is still in place for Bay County from midnight to 5 a.m. with a restriction on alcohol sales in place during curfew hours.

· On Sunday, November 4th the National Weather Service is calling for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph. On Sunday evening, it is predicted for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Recover Bay County – By the Numbers

Feeding Assistance

Salvation Army: 284,609 total meals

Red Cross Meals: 402,944 total meals

36 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV’s) doing mobile feeding with the Red Cross.

Total sheltered: 455

Debris Management: An estimated 702,617.38 cubic yards of debris collected total throughout Bay County https://arcg.is/0mvqL4 (Story Map)

Business & Industry Recovery (https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessOpenCloseStatus)

· Open pharmacies: 54

· Open businesses: 825

· Business damage assessments conducted: 33

Power Outages

· As of Tuesday, Oct. 30, Duke Energy has restored power to approximately 355 customers in Mexico Beach. They are working toward a goal of November 3 for full restoration of customers who can receive power.

· Gulf Power’s initial power restoration to the lines is now complete. They will continue to upgrade and restore the power grid, including power from the lines to properties.

· Gulf Coast Electric is reporting 1,563 Bay County residents are without power.

· Gulf Coast Electric Co-op will not charge any late fees as the system and offices are repaired. Gulf Coast Electric Co-op customers can call 1-800-568-3667 to report an outage or view power outages on the outage map at http://outagemap.gcec.com

TRANSPORTATION TO VOTING POLLS

On Monday (Nov. 5) and Tuesday (Nov. 6), Bay Town Trolley can help get you to the voting polls for free! Plan your route with our online trip planner at www.BayTownTrolley.org. The Bay Town Trolley is running all routes 1 – 8; Monday – Saturday (10 am – 5 pm). For additional fixed route information, call 850-960-1084.

Voting Location and Bay Town Trolley Route:

· Parker United Methodist Church - 908 S Tyndall Parkway

Take any route to connect with Route 2.

· Panama City Beach Senior Center - 423 Lyndell Lane

Take Route 7.

· Supervisor of Election Office – 830 W 11th Street

Take any route to connect with Route 1.

· Lynn Haven Elementary School Cafeteria – 300 W 10th Street

Take any route to connect with Route 1.

VOLUNTEERS

Are you an organization who is currently in need of volunteers to help with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts? Contact the Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at (850) 960-4235. The VRC is located at 7734 Franklin Ave., at the Southport Community Center, and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The VRC receives and assigns volunteers to areas of the most critical need in Bay County. Volunteer organizations may contact the VRC for assignment, or to request volunteers for specific projects.

CITY INFORMATION



City of Panama City

Some Panama City utility customers will be receiving a bill for water, sewer and garbage usage from before Hurricane Michael. Please note that regardless of the date on the bill the due date for payment has been extended to Dec. 1. Other customers received their bill prior to the storm and also have until Dec. 1 to make the payment.

Regular billing will resume in November. Customers will not be billed for four weeks of water, sewer and garbage, including the two-week time period in which the city was working to restore water following the storm. Additionally, customers who are unable to use the water and sewer in November and December will not be charged the base fees for water and sewer.

The Utility Billing Department is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the A.D. Harris Learning Village (819 E. 11th Street). Staff can also be reached by calling (850) 872-3166.

· All residential customers are receiving once-a-week blue garbage can collection service. Residents can find their pickup day by searching their address in this link: https://bit.ly/2ACElaV

· Debris pick-ups continue within city limits. Crowder Gulf, the city's debris contractor, has more than 100 double self-loaders running within the city limits as of Wednesday, October 31, 2018. They are picking up in all four wards versus starting on one side of the city. Residents are encouraged to sort their debris *as best as they can* into four piles: household items, yard debris, construction items and appliances.

· During the recovery period of Hurricane Michael, mobile homes, recreational vehicles and campers are allowed on individual lots within the city limits of the City of Panama City regardless of the zoning district.

Property owners must provide a rough site plan showing how the temporary structure will sit on the property to the City's Planning Department for a Development Order. Fees are waived. More information and contact information: https://bit.ly/2qjn3JT

· EP Consultants, Inc. (EPCI) is conducting life safety assessments at homes and businesses located within the city limits of the City of Panama City. Inspectors are looking at the outside of buildings for structural issues that could pose safety concerns. Each building will receive a green, yellow or red sticker. If your home or business receives a yellow or red sticker and you haven't done so already, you're encouraged to seek a professional opinion on damage and needed repairs. A green sticker indicates the building is safe for occupants.



The assessments are conducted for information ONLY. A red sticker does not mean the building has been condemned.



EPCI can be reached by calling (850) 774-5093 or visiting the temporary office at the A.D. Harris Learning Village, 819 E. 11th Street.

Through the assessments, inspectors are also compiling information that will be provided to FEMA and used in conjunction with recovery efforts.

City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices are located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village, 819 E. 11th Street.

Panama City Comfort Stations

Comfort Stations reopened Nov. 2 after closing due to severe weather. Comfort Stations continue to be set up throughout the City of Panama City. Once fully operational, each location will have food, water, ice, an air-conditioned tent, nice restrooms and showers.

"Panama City Comfort Stations" Facebook page has also been created to provide the community with updates on resources. Link: https://www.facebook.com/panamacitycomfortstations/

Locations:

· Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center - 705 E. 14th Ct.

· Daffin Park - Millville - 320 Kraft Ave.

· Cove Shopping Center - 925 Cherry St.

· Al Helms Dog - next to walking park on Balboa Ave. - 1022 Balboa Ave.

· St. Andrews Northstar Church - 2379 St Andrews Blvd.

· Boys and Girls Club - 3404 W. 19th St.

· Old Party City Store - 2015 W. 23rd St.

· Palm Bay Prep Academy - 1104 Balboa Ave.

· Panama City Mall - Corner of 23rd St. and Hwy 77